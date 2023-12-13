London Public Library experiencing 'major systems outage'

The cause remains unclear at this time, but a “major systems outage” is impacting library services at locations across the city.

According to a social media post from the London Public Library on Wednesday, a major systems outage is currently affecting library systems.

As a result, phones, email, WIFI, the website, placing items on hold, the catalogue, printing, computers and digital resources are down at locations across the city.

The library said the Carson, Glanworth and Lambeth branches will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and will remain closed for the rest of the week.

All programs are canceled during the closure.

In person borrowing, program and library spaces however remain available.

Library officials told CTV News London that it’s too soon to determine if the outage is a result of a cyber attack, but that IT officials are investigating.