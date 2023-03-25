London police warning public of a 'high risk offender'
London Police Service has issued a public safety warning due to the release of a “high risk offender.”
Allan Eugene Ashton, 55, was recently released from custody and will be residing in the London area.
Police said Ashton has a history of violence, criminal harassment, uttering threats, and sexually-related offences. London police are concerned that he may commit similar offences in the future.
Ashton is described as male, White, approximately 190 lbs, 5’09”, with brown hair and green eyes.
London police issued this warning due to their belief this is of public interest.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pennsylvania chocolate plant blast kills 5, leaves 6 missing
An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania Friday killed two people and left nine people missing, authorities said.
Ukraine says battle for Bakhmut is 'stabilizing'
The top commander of Ukraine's military said Saturday that his forces are pushing back against Russian troops in the long and grinding battle for the town of Bakhmut, and British military intelligence says Russia appears to be moving to a defensive strategy in eastern Ukraine.
Trump rallying supporters in Waco ahead of possible charges
Staring down a possible indictment, a defiant Donald Trump is hoping to put on a show of force Saturday as he holds the first rally of his 2024 presidential campaign in a city made famous by deadly resistance against law enforcement.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
Asylum seeker deal between U.S. and Canada won't stop drama at border, advocates say
The new asylum seeker agreement between Canada and the United States will not deter migrants from trying to cross into Canada outside official ports of entry, Quebec immigration advocacy groups say.
Scientists say they've solved the mystery of cigar-shaped comet 'Oumuamua
Scientists now say they know outerspace object ‘Oumuamua is, and the answer is more simple than some previous theories have suggested.
'A riot of colours' and 'stunning views' can be found in Canada's national parks. Here's where to go this summer
This past week, Parks Canada opened up its reservation system for the 2023 season, offering places to stay, hikes to take and national historic sites to visit across the country. According to three experts, here's where to travel this summer.
Incredible photos show northern lights dancing across much of Canada
Sky-gazers and shutterbugs across much of Canada were treated to a spectacular display of northern lights Thursday night and into Friday morning.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
Kitchener
-
Strong winds expected in Waterloo region today
Environment Canada is warning strong winds gusting up to 80 km/h could develop Saturday afternoon in Waterloo region and Wellington County.
-
GRCA urges caution around waterways amid rain, melting snow
The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) is warning parents to keep kids and pets away from rivers and streams as water levels swell.
-
Northern lights put on a stunning show in southern Ontario
Southern Ontario got a show-stopping look at the northern lights Thursday and there may be a repeat performance this weekend.
Windsor
-
Wind warning in effect for Windsor, Ont. region
WEATHER I It’s going to be a dreary and windy start to the weekend for Windsor, with wind gusts of up to 100 km/h possible for the region on Saturday.
-
Bank robber busted by Chatham-Kent police
A man has been arrested in connection to an alleged robbery in Chatham. Just after 3 p.m. Friday, Chatham-Kent police responded to a reported robbery at the TD Canada Trust bank on King Street.
-
Windsor-Essex brewers lament impact of looming 6.3% alcohol tax
On April 1, a 6.3 per cent federal excise tax goes into effect on beer, wine and spirits producers.
Barrie
-
Wrong-way driver on Highway 11 charged in Bracebridge, Ont.
In all reports, police say the vehicle nearly caused multiple head-on collisions, including one with police.
-
Ontario changes eye exam eligibility for seniors under OHIP
Ontario has reached a funding agreement with optometrists that increases some payments to them, but reduces some coverage for patients, including less frequent general eye exams for seniors.
-
Barrie restaurants, bars brace for most significant alcohol tax jump in 40 years
Canada's restaurant industry is bracing for the biggest jump in the country's alcohol excise duty in more than 40 years, spurring warnings the tax hike could force some bars and restaurants out of business.
Northern Ontario
-
Mixed feelings, disappointment around the NHL pride night controversies
Two NHL hockey players with northern Ontario roots find themselves in an unwelcomed spotlight after refusing to don pride-themed jerseys.
-
W5
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
-
Sudbury police charge OPP sergeant with criminal harassment
CTV News has learned an Ontario Provincial Police sergeant with 22 years of service has been charged in Sudbury with criminal harassment.
Ottawa
-
A mixed bag of wintry weather could hamper travel
The calendar says spring, but winter's icy grip hasn't loosened just yet, as a mixture of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain is in the forecast.
-
Fire seriously damages Gatineau, Que. restaurant
Firefighters were called to Les 2 petits cochons on Chemin Montreal Ouest just before 7:30 p.m. Friday. No one was hurt in the fire.
-
City considers $13 million grant for new hotel at Ottawa airport
Ottawa taxpayers could provide a $13 million grant to support the construction of a 180-room hotel at the Ottawa International Airport, as part of a program to support the airport's post-pandemic rebound.
Toronto
-
Ontario to end program providing health care to uninsured residents
The Ontario government will be ending a program that provides health-care services to uninsured people at the end of the month, something doctors say is extremely concerning for marginalized communities.
-
Ontario woman kicks off 'long shot' search for wedding dress after dad mistakenly donates it
A woman in southern Ontario is making a plea to the public and kicking off a "long shot" search for her wedding dress after her father accidentally donated it earlier this year.
-
Ontario crypto king kidnapped, tortured in an attempt to get millions in ransom, documents say
Ontario’s self-described crypto king was allegedly abducted, tortured, and beaten for days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom, his father told a court in December.
Montreal
-
Asylum seeker deal between U.S. and Canada won't stop drama at border, advocates say
The new asylum seeker agreement between Canada and the United States will not deter migrants from trying to cross into Canada outside official ports of entry, Quebec immigration advocacy groups say.
-
Questions raised about safety of Old Montreal building destroyed by fatal fire
Police and firefighters have said it's too soon to say what caused the fire. But witnesses have raised questions about safety, including whether smoke detectors were working and whether there were proper emergency exits.
-
Montreal artist won't change puppet that community groups say looks like blackface
A theatre performance for children featuring a puppet that has been described as racist is continuing in the Montreal area. Several Black community organizations have criticized the puppet as being reminiscent of blackface minstrel shows — racist performances during which white people portrayed exaggerated stereotypes of Black people for laughs. But the show's creator — Franck Sylvestre, who is Black — has no plans to change the puppet, which he said is a caricature of his own features.
Atlantic
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Students hailed for aiding stabbed staff member; school principal and parents thank community
Two students are being recognized for their quick actions, and school administration and parents are thanking the community, after a difficult week at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S.
-
More spring snow to hit the Maritimes Sunday
While one round of snow and rain has passed, another is lined up for the end of the weekend.
-
St. John's, N.L., airport closed after late night fire on 2nd floor forces evacuation
A fire on the second floor of the international airport in St. John's, N.L., resulted in the facility being closed late Friday night.
Winnipeg
-
'If it ain't broke, don't fix it': Proposed liquor in grocery stores pilot brings mixed reactions
There are mixed feelings in Manitoba about a proposed plan to expand liquor sales and put beer, wine and hard alcohol on the shelves of retailers like grocery stores.
-
'A sad thing that happens': Town of Arborg dealing with increase in stray cats
A town in Manitoba's Interlake area is trying to find new homes for stray cats that were dumped in the community.
-
Manitoba First Nation enforcing new measures to combat drug crisis
A Manitoba First Nation is enacting measures to combat an ongoing drug and addiction crisis while also calling on the federal and provincial governments to do more to address drug-related deaths within northern remote Indigenous communities.
Calgary
-
Wranglers firing on all cylinders in 6-0 win over Gulls
The Wranglers were rolling at the 'Dome as they blanked San Diego 6-0 Friday night.
-
Violent Calgary road rage: New photos released, persons of interest sought
Calgary police have released photos of a man and vehicle believed to be involved in a case of road rage last month that left the victim with substantial injuries.
-
1 missing as 2 houses burn in afternoon fire in northwest Calgary
One person is missing and a dog is dead after two homes caught fire Friday afternoon in northwest Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Oilers ready to gear up for Pride night, say 'Hockey is for everyone'
Players with the Edmonton Oilers say they are committed to celebrating Pride on Saturday night when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place.
-
Road closures for Edmonton police funeral procession announced
The procession is scheduled to leave the Alberta Legislature grounds toward Rogers Place at approximately 11:45 a.m.
-
'More concrete and parking': Critics concerned over Hawrelak Park trees after FOIP request
Members of Edmonton's River Valley Conservation Coalition board say a freedom of information request shows the city plans to remove trees in Hawrelak Park to make room for infrastructure during the controversial three-year rehabilitation project at the park.
Vancouver
-
Should wealthy drivers pay higher fines for speeding? Many B.C. residents think so
Most British Columbians would support a system of "progressive punishment" that forces wealthier drivers to pay stiffer penalties when they're caught speeding, according to a new survey.
-
'Fentanyl, it’s destroying everybody': Homeless crisis grows in Chilliwack
On the streets of Chilliwack, there are more homeless people than ever before, and some of them are barely teenagers.
-
Demand grows to ban octopus farms in Canada
Over 11,000 people have signed a petition demanding the Canadian government ban octopus farms from opening in the country.