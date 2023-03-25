London police warning public of a 'high risk offender'

London Police Service has issued a public safety warning due to the release of a “high risk offender.”

Allan Eugene Ashton, 55, was recently released from custody and will be residing in the London area.

Police said Ashton has a history of violence, criminal harassment, uttering threats, and sexually-related offences. London police are concerned that he may commit similar offences in the future.

Ashton is described as male, White, approximately 190 lbs, 5’09”, with brown hair and green eyes.

London police issued this warning due to their belief this is of public interest.