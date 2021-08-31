London police vehicle involved in collision

Exeter, Ont. -

A London Police Service vehicle has been involved in a collision.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday, in the area of Queens Avenue and Quebec Street when an officer was responding to an emergency call.

Two occupants of the non-police vehicle were sent to the hospital for injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), a civilian law enforcement agency that has jurisdiction over municipal, regional and provincial police officers, has been notified and will take over the investigation.

The SIU is independent of any police service and operates at arm’s length from the Ministry of the Attorney General.