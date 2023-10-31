London police topping list of competing interests as council gets set to deliberate budget

Will more police on London city streets lead to reduced crime?

That’s a question many are asking after the London Police Services Board unanimously approved the London Police Service’s largest draft budget in the its history.

One doesn’t have to go far to find regular Londoners in favour of putting more officers on the streets.

“It’s not just downtown, but they do need more patrolmen to walk around because it’s not safe at night,” said downtown resident Randy Wrightson.

He believes there aren’t enough officers to keep up with the crimes that are taking place.

“You go out and you get accosted by a lot of the homeless people. And it’s not just for money either. If you have any electronics, like if you have your phone on you they’ll try and take it out of your hand and run down the street with it,” Wrightson said. “It’s getting pretty bad. And you know it’s… it’s scary sometimes.”

Police Chief Thai Truong is proposing a four year budget of $639 million — an increase of 27 per cent.

That includes an 11.6 per cent increase in 2024.

He also wants to hire 189 more personnel — 97 police officers and 92 civilian positions.

Retired police chief Murray Faulkner says more police officers doesn’t necessarily correlate with lower crime.

But he agrees that London has historically been underserved when it comes to policing.

“There’s not a relationship between the number of police officers you have and violent crime,” said Faulkner. “Police can’t stop homicides, they can’t stop sexual assaults, they don’t really stop domestic violence. They investigate all those. When it comes to property crime though, more officers on the street, I believe, will reduce that, and give a sense of security to the community.”

The proposed police budget still has a major hurdle to cross and that’s London city council. “It’s just the nature of what you’re paying for versus what you’re getting,” said city council budget chair Coun. Elizabeth Peloza.

Councillors will soon begin deliberations on the city’s four year budget process. Peloza says they’ll have their hands full with all the hands out.

“Realizing land ambulance, and health and other service providers have asks coming forward too,” she said. “It’s really going to be council’s decision and process to weigh those out with other asks coming from other agencies, boards, and commissions, but also have to do with the quality of life and enjoyment of Londoners.”

The proposed budget hike does not include any further increases associated with labour negotiations with the London Police Association.

London city council budget chief Elizabeth Peloza speaks to CTV News about the London Police draft budget in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)