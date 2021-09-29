London police seize more than $265K in drugs
Four people are facing charges after a search of three locations in London netted police hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs, as well as a loaded gun and cash.
On Tuesday, police executed search warrants at addresses on Cherryhill Place, Windsor Crescent and Dundas Street.
As a result, police seized:
- 708 grams of cocaine valued at $63,720
- 754 grams of fentanyl valued at $188,500
- 131 grams of crystal methamphetamine valued at $13,100
- 3,000 grams of phenacetin (cutting agent)
- loaded semi-automatic hand gun with three rounds of ammunition
- eight cellular telephones
- large digital scale
- money counter
- approximately $20,000 in Canadian currency
Four people, ranging in age from 23 to 31 have been jointly charged with:
- three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of a prohibited firearm
- possession of a loaded prohibited firearm
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- unsafe storage of ammunition
- possession of a firearm with an altered serial number
All four are also facing various breach of weapons prohibition charges and a 24-year-old is additionally charged with failing to comply with a release order.
All four are expected to appear in court Wednesday.
