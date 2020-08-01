LONDON, ON -- London Police are asking for the public’s help locating missing 13-year-old Teesha Payash of London.

Teesha is described as an Indigenous female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 lbs, slim build, with shoulder-length straight black hair an drown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and grey jogging pants.

Teesha was reported missing on July 18th, from the area of Trafalgar and Hume streets.

She was last seen on the evening of July 26, in the area of William and Horton Streets.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

A family services agency out of Kenora Ontario is in town, trying to assist Police as they look for Teesha.

If you have any information about Teesha’s whereabouts, you are being asked to contact London Police, Crime Stoppers or The Kitapinoonjiiminaanik Family Services at 807-407-9076