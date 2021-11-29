London police seek information in cases of two missing women

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Police are renewing their calls for information as the investigations into the disappearances of two London, Ont. women continue.

Kathryn Bordato, 44, was reported missing in Feb. 10, 2010 and reportedly last seen in the area of Cavendish Park in July 2009.

Shelley Desroschers was reported missing Jan. 21, 2016 and police determined she had last been seen in the area of Lorne Avenue and English Street on Jan. 2, 2016. She was 42 at the time.

Investigators with the London Police Service Major Crime Section reportedly met with the women's families this week to update them.

Police say both missing persons investigations remain open, and though there have been no sightings of either woman since they disappeared and no evidence to indicate either is alive -- no body has been found in relation to either disappearance.

While police have not said if the cases are connected, they have said an individual was found during the investigations who was known to both missing women.

Officials added, "This individual provided very limited cooperation with investigators and there was evidence to indicate that this person withheld information from police. Significant resources and various investigative techniques were used over a long period of time to obtain whatever further information this individual had...This individual has now died, ending the possibility of obtaining further information from them."

Both cases remain open, and police are asking for any information, "no matter how insignificant it may seem."

Anyone with information can call police at 519-661-5670 or London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Descriptions

When she was reported missing, Bordato was described as:

Caucasian, with long brown hair and brown eyes

approximately five foot four inches tall

weighing approximately 140 pounds

sometimes walking with a limp

she has a tattoo of the Venus symbol (the symbol for the female gender) on her left hand

known to use the names Kathy, Pat, Kat, Katie, Katie Stewart, Laura Bordato, and Lauren Stewart.

At the time of her disappearance, Desrochers was described as: