London police seek information after business struck by bullets
Published Friday, August 6, 2021 3:14PM EDT Last Updated Friday, August 6, 2021 3:14PM EDT
Damage is seen after gunfire in the Gladman Avenue and West Street area of London, Ont. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV News)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Police are looking for information after a business in London's southwest was struck by bullets early Friday morning.
The incident occurred in the area of Gladman Avenue and West Street around 5 a.m.
Police say officers arrived and found evidence a firearm had been discharged.
The investigation is ongoing and London police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
