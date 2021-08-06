MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Police are looking for information after a business in London's southwest was struck by bullets early Friday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of Gladman Avenue and West Street around 5 a.m.

Police say officers arrived and found evidence a firearm had been discharged.

The investigation is ongoing and London police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.