London police say pair found dead inside apartment suffered gunshot wounds
London police say a man and woman who found deceased inside an apartment unit both died as a result of gunshot wounds.
Officers responded to the apartment building in the 500 block of Proudfoot Lane around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7after the pair were found inside a unit.
One resident from the complex told CTV News at the time police were focussing their attention on a small apartment unit on the sixth floor at the rear of the building.
Online posts said the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide. Police have not confirmed this detail, but did say in an update Wednesday both died as a result of gunshot wounds.
Investigators located and recovered a firearm at the scene.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and officers are working with the Office of the Coroner to determine the circumstances surrounding this deaths.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
