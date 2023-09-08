Two found dead inside London apartment unit, police investigating

The London Police Service’s Major Crime Unit is investigating after a man and woman were found dead Thursday inside a west end apartment.

Officers responded to the apartment building in the 500 block of Proudfoot Lane around 4 p.m. after the pair were found inside a unit.

Police say preliminary information suggests the two people were known to each other.

London police on scene of an investigation at 565 Proudfoot Lane in London, Ont. on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

There is no information to suggest a risk to public safety, police say.

The investigation is in its early stages, police say. Information will be provided as it continues.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.