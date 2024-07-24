LONDON
London

    • London police not at fault for serious collision on Osgoode Drive in March

    The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo) The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo)
    Share

    A collision that seriously injured a 22-year-old man in London was not the fault of police, according to the investigation of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

    According to SIU documents, on March 26, 2024, at about 12:10 a.m., while on their way to a call for service, two police officers observed a white sedan going eastbound on Southdale Road East, but driving in the westbound lanes with no headlights on. When the officers attempted to get the vehicle to pull over, it sped off. Police pulled off the road, broadcast their location, and continued on to their initial call.

    The white sedan was later found to have left control at a sharp bend on Osgoode Drive, careening off the road and hitting a tree suffering serious injuries, including a fractured femur and jaw.

    Although London police had initially believed that that because the officers did not engage in a pursuit, that the incident did not warrant reporting to the SIU, they were contacted the following morning.

    The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency that investigates independently when there has been death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a firearm at a person in dealing with police. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Inside Out 2' becomes highest-grossing animated movie of all time

    If there’s one emotion that Disney and Pixar are probably feeling right now, it’s joy. That’s after movie sequel 'Inside Out 2' became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, raking in US$1.46 billion at the global box office and dethroning former record holder 'Frozen 2' from 2019, according to Disney on Wednesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News