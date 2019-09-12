

Justin Zadorsky , CTV London





Starting September 16 the London Police Service will be launching a week’s long enforcement blitz on pedestrian, cyclist, and motorist behaviour at intersections.

At a media event Thursday officers will be demonstrating some of the most common motorist, pedestrian, and cyclist violations that will be targeted during the blitz.

The blitz coincides with the City’s new Vision Zero campaign which is a partnership with the London Middlesex Road Safety Committee, highlighting the importance that making eye contact and scanning the intersection can play in helping keep intersections safe.

Over the last five years, 371 pedestrian collisions and 193 cyclist collisions have been recorded at or near signalized intersections in London.

Data shows that 75% of the pedestrian collisions and 38% of the cyclist collisions involve left and/or right turning vehicles.