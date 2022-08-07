London police investigating Sunday morning homicide

London police are investigating Sunday after a man was discovered in east London with serious injuries but died shortly after being transported to hospital on August 7, 2022. Part of a Home Depot parking lot located in the area of Dundas Street and Clarke Road was taped off by police. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London) London police are investigating Sunday after a man was discovered in east London with serious injuries but died shortly after being transported to hospital on August 7, 2022. Part of a Home Depot parking lot located in the area of Dundas Street and Clarke Road was taped off by police. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How Biden's new approach has led to legacy-defining wins

Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden's most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories came about by staying out of it.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver