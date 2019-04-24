Featured
London police investigating home-invasion robbery
CTV London
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 6:20PM EDT
London police are looking for a suspect following a a home invasion-style robbery Tuesday morning on Hale Street.
Around 12:45 a.m., police say a man forced his way into a residence with a handgun and demanded cash while firing a round into a wall.
The suspect fled but the resident did not call police.
Around 6 a.m., the suspect returned and then the victim sustained minor injuries and called 9-1-1.
The suspect is described as male, black, approximately 5’10”, slim build with dreadlocks. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, dark pants and sunglasses.
Police don't believe it was a random incident.
Contact police if you have any information.