

CTV London





London police are looking for a suspect following a a home invasion-style robbery Tuesday morning on Hale Street.

Around 12:45 a.m., police say a man forced his way into a residence with a handgun and demanded cash while firing a round into a wall.

The suspect fled but the resident did not call police.

Around 6 a.m., the suspect returned and then the victim sustained minor injuries and called 9-1-1.

The suspect is described as male, black, approximately 5’10”, slim build with dreadlocks. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, dark pants and sunglasses.

Police don't believe it was a random incident.

Contact police if you have any information.