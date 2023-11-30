LONDON
London

    • London police investigating after reports of person shot with a bb gun

    London Police

    London police are investigating after a Western graduate student was allegedly shot in the face with a bb gun.

    Police say they were called to Jubilee Drive in west London on Friday evening for a complaint of a person being hit by something in the face.

    In an interview with the Western Gazette, the 25-year-old PhD student said he was walking home from campus at around 8 p.m. when an SUV turned the corner and a person with an object that resembled a gun leaned out the window.

    The student claimed he was then shot at multiple times, according to the university's newspaper.

    Police say... No injuries were reported and the investigation is on-going.

    At this time, London police do not believe this is related to an incident in September on Broughdale Avenue where a female student was reportedly shot with a bb gun.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests

    A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News