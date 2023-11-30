London police investigating after reports of person shot with a bb gun

London police are investigating after a Western graduate student was allegedly shot in the face with a bb gun.

Police say they were called to Jubilee Drive in west London on Friday evening for a complaint of a person being hit by something in the face.

In an interview with the Western Gazette, the 25-year-old PhD student said he was walking home from campus at around 8 p.m. when an SUV turned the corner and a person with an object that resembled a gun leaned out the window.

The student claimed he was then shot at multiple times, according to the university's newspaper.

Police say... No injuries were reported and the investigation is on-going.

At this time, London police do not believe this is related to an incident in September on Broughdale Avenue where a female student was reportedly shot with a bb gun.