Teen hit by projectile, believed to be from BB gun

An 18-year-old was taken to hospital Wednesday with serious injuries after she was struck by a projectile from a firearm, London police are investigating.

Police say a group of friends were walking along the north sidewalk of Broughdale Avenue around midnight when a vehicle drove by them.

Someone pointed what looked to be a handgun, out of the car’s back window.

The teen was hit by a projectile and police were contacted.

The victim was transported to hospital by paramedics with what police describe as serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

It is believed she was struck by a projectile from a BB gun.

Major Crime Section investigators are asking anyone with video surveillance, including dashcam footage, cellphone video or doorbell cameras on Broughdale Avenue, Audrey Avenue or Richmond Street, to contact the London Police Service.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark, possibly black, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.