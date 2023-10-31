London police investigate apparent shooting after bullet hole found in home

London police are investigating an apparent shooting after a resident alerted officers to a bullet hole in a home Monday night.

Police responded to a residence on Shelborne Street around 6 p.m. Monday after receiving a call from a resident reporting damage to a window.

Officers found evidence a firearm had been shot, police say.

Police believe the shooting may have taken place the night before.

There were no injuries reported as a result. Investigators do not believe this was a random incident.

The investigation has been turned over to the London Police Service Guns and Gangs section. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.