London police continue investigation into pedestrian’s death

    The intersection of Adelaide Street and Glenora Drive as seen on Nov. 13, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) The intersection of Adelaide Street and Glenora Drive as seen on Nov. 13, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

    Police are still searching for a second vehicle involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian earlier this month.

    Bill Robinson, 83, was struck and killed at Adelaide Street and Glenora Drive on November 12 at about 5:30 p.m.

    The driver of the vehicle that struck him stayed at the scene, but police believe a second vehicle, a blue SUV, may have also played a role.

    Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

