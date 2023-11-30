London police continue investigation into pedestrian’s death

Police are still searching for a second vehicle involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian earlier this month.

Bill Robinson, 83, was struck and killed at Adelaide Street and Glenora Drive on November 12 at about 5:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle that struck him stayed at the scene, but police believe a second vehicle, a blue SUV, may have also played a role.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).