London police arrest two teenagers in death of 16 year old in Glen Cairn

Two teenagers wanted in the death of Malik McDonnell-Mills have been arrested, the London Police Service said on Monday.

McDonnell-Mills had been found by police in the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road on the evening of Aug. 9 suffering from life-threatening injuries. Witnesses said an altercation between multiple young people had broken out shortly before.

He later died in hospital.

On Aug. 11, police announced that the death of McDonnell-Mills had been deemed a homicide, and two suspects had been identified.

Police released a photo and the name of the 18-year-old suspect to the public in the hopes of locating him.

On Monday, London police announced that the 18-year-old male suspect had been arrested. Hours later, the 16-year-old male suspect, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, turned himself into police.

The two suspects have been jointly charged with manslaughter.

Both of the accused appear in a London court on Monday in connection to the charges.

The investigation is ongoing.