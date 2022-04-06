London petition to ban symbols of hate helps motivate proposed federal law

Federal budget set to include surtax on big banks' pandemic profits

Thursday's federal budget will include a surtax on financial institutions that have made huge profits during the pandemic, CTV News has learned. In being asked to share their wealth, the big chartered banks and major insurance companies are bracing for the new targeted measure that is expected to increase their corporate income taxes. How much more they will have to pay, is set to be detailed in the budget.

West set to toughen sanctions on Russia, Ukraine urges more action

Western governments prepared Wednesday to toughen sanctions against Russia and send more weapons to Ukraine, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointedly accused the world of failing to end Moscow's invasion of his country and what he said was a campaign of murders, rapes and wanton destruction by Russian forces.

Russia's failure to take Kyiv a defeat for the ages

Vladimir Putin's forces have shifted away from Kyiv, to eastern Ukraine. Ultimately, the Russian leader may achieve some of his objectives. Yet his failure to seize Kyiv will be long remembered for how it defied prewar expectations and exposed surprising weaknesses in a military thought to be one of the strongest in the world.

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's phony war against climate change

Justin Trudeau didn't get the majority he thought he was entitled to last September, so he went and bought one with taxpayers’ money, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

