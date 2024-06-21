LONDON
London

    • St. Thomas police looking to identify suspect

    St. Thomas police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect, accused of using a stolen debit card at various locations throughout St. Thomas. (Source: St. Thomas Police Service) St. Thomas police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect, accused of using a stolen debit card at various locations throughout St. Thomas. (Source: St. Thomas Police Service)
    St. Thomas police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect.

    Police say the suspect is responsible for using a stolen debit card at various locations throughout St. Thomas.

    If you can identify this person shown in the photographs above, please contact the St. Thomas Police Service at (519) 631-1224.

