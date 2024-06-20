Humane Society nears fundraising goal

The London Humane Society is nearly at its fundraising goal after a recent donation.

Don-Mor CarStar is providing a $100,000 matching donation, for a total contribution of $200,000.

It will support the construction project of the humane society's new Old Oak Animal Campus on Dundas Street East near Highbury Avenue.

The Humane Society says its targeting a November opening date for the facility, which will include several new features, including a community vet clinic.

"The caging, the medical equipment for our vet clinic, as well as all of the public spaces that we're going to open to the community, all of that we will be able to purchase, which will create an industry-standard facility for our animals and our community," said Humane Society Capital Campaign Manager Lindsay McDermott.

"We wanted to be able to make a big contribution, unlocking up to $200,000 in donations towards their 97 per cent funded project. We felt like it would be a great blast moving the project forward and trying to see it to the finish line,” said Jeff Brown, Don-Mor CarStar general manager.