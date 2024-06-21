Relief on the way as heat event carries into the weekend

We can expect a steamy start to the weekend in southern Ontario with the risk of showers and thunderstorms as the prolonged heat event continues.

"You can see some action bubbling up across the area, so we're not going to rule them out, they look to be fairly isolated in nature but they bring heavy downpours and strong gusty winds," said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

Less hot and humid conditions are expected to slowly move into the area this weekend. Daytime highs are expected to be in the 28 to 31 degree Celsius range with overnight lows of 18 to 22 degrees Celsius.

"By Monday, we'll be out of this sticky, humid air, we'll have a front come through and that will change things up for is and it will be much more seasonal across the area," said Atchison.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 31. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.

Friday Night: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 19.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 32. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Monday: Sunny. High 26.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness. High 27.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.