LONDON, ONT. -- London is pedalling closer to building its first pump track for cyclists in the city.

A pump track is an area designed for use with mountain bikes, skateboards and other wheeled items. The track combines rolling jumps with turns that are accessible to everyone.

Popular with youth in other cities, a petition has gathered more than 2,000 signatures in London.

On Tuesday, the Civic Works Committee directed staff to prepare a report on a possible location for a pump track.

The cost of a pump track could be up to $400,000.