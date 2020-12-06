LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency services for the City of London came together to show their support for those inside University Hospital Sunday.

Middlesex-London paramedics, firefighters and police drove by the main entrance with lights and sirens blaring to cheer on patients and staff.

London’s emergency services showing their support & encouragement for patients and employees at University Hospital today. We are all in this together �� @lpsmediaoffice @MLPS911 @CityofLdnOnt @LHSCCanada pic.twitter.com/63Iz3pqXHW — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) December 6, 2020

As of Sunday, 70 patients have tested positive along with 56 health care providers and staff from the major outbreak at the hospital. Thirteen people have died as a result.

On Saturday, a new outbreak was declared in the cardiology wing of the hospital, the eighth during the second wave of the pandemic.