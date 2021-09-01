London owner of Saugeen First Nation based business becomes semi-finalist in Pow Wow Pitch competition

London, Ont. -

A Londoner is one of 156 semi-finalists from across North America to pitch his business idea to win with the Pow Wow Pitch.

Steven Vanloffeld, owner of Saugeen First Nation-based eSupply Canada was selected as a regional finalist in the Pow Wow 2021 Pitch competition.

As a semi-finalist, Vanloffeld will receive mentorship, training, and access to other opportunities, along with the chance to win $25,000 for his business.

"I applied to Pow Wow Pitch because I have seen how the exposure other Indigenous entrepreneurs have received in previous years' competitions has helped take their business to the next level, says Vanloffeld. "I have a seven-year plan to grow the company to 300 Indigenous-owned franchises, and the opportunity that Pow Wow Pitch provides in helping me reach that goal is immeasurable."

"This year, Pow Wow Pitch scaled across Turtle Island and I have been blown away by the passion, resilience, impact and comradery of all the semi-finalists," says Sunshine Tenasco, Founder of Pow Wow Pitch.

The competition for emerging Indigenous entrepreneurs provides a safe, supportive, collaborative, space for aspiring Indigenous entrepreneurs.

For more information on Pow Wow Pitch, vote, to watch the event virtually, visit their website.