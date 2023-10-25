London, Ont. unveils cold weather response to homelessness— but overnight shelter spaces still needed

As winter weather looms, the city has unveiled the first component of this year’s cold weather strategy for Londoners experiencing homelessness.

However, civic administration is still working to secure enough overnight shelter beds.

“We are looking to the community,” said Kevin Dickins, deputy city manager of Social and Health Development. “We are looking for space. We are looking for partners. We are still looking at some opportunities.”

Dickins told CTV News that with 2,000 Londoners experiencing homelessness, 600 with complex needs, the goal is as many beds as possible.

“Right now, we have a couple irons in the fire that we are trying to [secure] with some spaces, but we’re really looking at what makes sense and what we can get our hands on,” he added.

Council will be updated on the search for temporary overnight shelter spaces in November, but in the meantime, a new staff report details the other components of London’s upcoming Cold Weather Response to Homelessness.

A collaborative process between frontline agencies led to the proposed homelessness strategy for this winter.

Six frontline agencies would offer drop-in and outreach services over a four to eight month period at a cost of $1.94 million.

Proposed Cold Weather Response (Source: City of London)

“It’s really looking at the landscape [of the crisis] in our community this year versus previous years, and starting to tailor those services,” Dickins said.

Council will consider transferring funds from the Housing Stability Service budget and Social Services Reserve Fund at a committee meeting Oct. 31.

Given the magnitude of London’s homelessness crisis, this winter’s response will include outreach services to encampments.

“We need to be able to support people who may not come indoors right away, or maybe have to self-shelter in some capacity this winter,” explained Dickins. “We [need to] be diligent about meeting people where they’re at.”

Neil, who lost his apartment last November, has done his best to winterize a tent with layers of tarps.

But he still worries as overnight temperatures drop.

“It scares me for sure,” he told CTV News. “I woke up twice in my tent with uncontrollable shivers. When you’re wet and you’re cold and there’s no where to go—there’s no where to go.”

He hopes the city will have a safe place for him, his beloved pets, and other Londoners living unsheltered.

“I’m set up good compared to most people, and I’m still getting anxiety thinking about it,” he said.