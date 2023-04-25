London, Ont. to receive brief bout of sunshine before rain settles in

If April showers bring May flowers then your garden is in luck, as Environment Canada is forecasting multiple days of cloudy skies and rain, slated to begin on Friday.

According to Environment Canada, partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday evening with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening and after midnight. The low will dip down to 0 C, with fog patches developing after midnight.

For the middle of the workweek, London will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, and fog patches dissipating in the morning. The high will reach 10 C.

Overnight Wednesday, the low will dip down to – 4 C, feeling like – 8 with the wind chill. Skies will be party cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening before clearing.

On Thursday, London will see sunny skies and a high of 15 C. Overnight, the low will dip down to 6 C with increasing cloudiness expected.

Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Friday: Rain. High of 12 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 13 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 11 C.

Monday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 8 C.