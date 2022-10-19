London, Ont. teenager goes viral with TikTok mayoral campaign

You won't find his name on the ballot when London goes to the polls Monday, but that isn't stopping Dylan Wallace from campaigning.

The 18-year-old A. B. Lucas Secondary School student is throwing his hat in the race for mayor, but joined too late to make it official.

"I would have been a real candidate," he tells CTV News London, "but I thought of the idea like a week ago."

Wallace is an aspiring YouTuber and rapper, who has launched his campaign for the City of London's top job on TikTok.

"Making the content around it, I really love doing it," Wallace says. "I uploaded the one TikTok video and it did pretty good...Some people started recognizing me. It made me push myself even more."

His first campaign video had racked up more than 500,000 views in a matter of days. Several of his videos see him out on Richmond Street interacting with other young people, trying to convince them to write him in on Monday.

"[For the] past four days, I've just been really working hard and trying to get my name out there," says Wallace.

His main platform pitch? Bringing in a Chick-fil-A franchise.

"We gotta get a Chick-fil-A into the Forest City. That's my biggest message," he says. "Maybe a Krispy Kreme."