London, Ont., southwestern Ontario receive $4.5 million tourism investment

The City of London, local municipalities and businesses are the recipients of a $4.5 million investment from the federal government designed to revitalize tourism and economic growth across the region.

According to a release, Arielle Kayabaga, MP for London West, on behalf of Filomena Tassi, the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) announced a $4.5 million investment for 22 projects in London and across southwestern Ontario.

These investments are part of the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) and the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF), and the funds will help support “community infrastructure enhancements, tourism recovery and economic development in the region.”

“Investments in tourism and community spaces are not only vital for economic growth, but they also strengthen the social fabric of a community and preserve its unique identity for future generations to enjoy. Today’s investment in community infrastructure and tourism in London and southwestern Ontario will have a lasting impact on our local communities,” said Kayabaga.

Friday’s announcement was made at the Greek Canadian Community Centre of London and Vicinity, which received more $300,000 to improve the outdoor recreational fields and its greenspace, as well as make roof repairs.

In addition, Kustermans Adventure Farms also received more than $70,000 to create a new winter farm festival for visitors, such as campfires, Christmas tree education, adventure zones, snowman bowling and more.

“Enhancing public spaces like the Greek Canadian Community Centre and developing local attractions like Kustermans Adventure Farms brings more visitors to our communities,” said Tassi. “Offering new and unique experiences showcases all that our towns and cities have to offer, encourages people to shop locally and contributes to a strong economy. Our government supports growing communities across Ontario.”

Other fund recipients include the Delaware Speedway, the Municipality of Central Elgin, the Town of Tillsonburg, Wishbone Brewing Company Ltd. and the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.

In total, the Tourism Relief Fund is worth $500 million, nearly $120 million of which is dedicated to projects across southern Ontario, while the Canada Community Revitalization Fund is also investing $500 million, $139 million of which is also for projects in southern Ontario.

For a full list of tourism fund recipients, you can scroll through the photo gallery below.