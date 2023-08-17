London, Ont.’s Immersive Disney Animation experience nears the end of its run

The Immersive Disney Animation experience at 100 Kellogg Lane runs until September 5.

The show is created by using 60 projectors that are tied together using projection mapping.

Creative Director Miles Dale said the experience brings families together in an interactive way, “There’s something for everybody in this because everyone at some point in their childhood or their adolescence has been affected by Disney.”

The team behind Immersive Disney Animation plans on bringing more experiences to 100 Kellogg Lane in the future.

For tickets and more information, you can visit the Lighthouse Immersive Studios website.