London, Ont.’s Immersive Disney Animation experience nears the end of its run
The Immersive Disney Animation experience at 100 Kellogg Lane runs until September 5.
The show is created by using 60 projectors that are tied together using projection mapping.
Creative Director Miles Dale said the experience brings families together in an interactive way, “There’s something for everybody in this because everyone at some point in their childhood or their adolescence has been affected by Disney.”
The team behind Immersive Disney Animation plans on bringing more experiences to 100 Kellogg Lane in the future.
For tickets and more information, you can visit the Lighthouse Immersive Studios website.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Smoke from Northwest Territories fires likely to spread to eastern Canada this weekend
Fires burning in the Northwest Territories have prompted special air quality statements and is likely to impact more Canadians over the coming days. Here's where smoke pollution could be heaviest.
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poisoned letters to Trump, officials
A self-described 'activist' from Quebec who pleaded guilty to sending Donald Trump a poison-laced letter at the height of the former president's ill-fated 2020 re-election effort has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.
Canada mulling 'game plan' if U.S. takes far-right, authoritarian shift: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada has been considering a 'game plan' for how it would respond if the United States takes a far-right, authoritarian shift after next year's presidential elections.
Britney Spears' husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari separated nearly three weeks ago, and he is seeking spousal support and attorneys' fees in their divorce, according to his divorce filing.
As Canada's housing market cools, which cities are seeing the highest price per square foot?
While the latest interest rate hikes might be helping to cool real estate activity in Canada, several smaller markets are seeing an annual increase in the average price per square foot of a home, according to a new survey. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of cities with some of the most and least expensive home prices, based on the average cost per square foot.
Two to five 'major' hurricanes predicted this year: forecasters
Forecasters are saying this year will likely be an above-normal hurricane season due to warming conditions in the ocean.
Five things to know about the wildfire situation in the Northwest Territories
Wildfires have ripped through tens of thousands of square kilometres in the Northwest Territories, forcing the government to declare a state of emergency and residents of its capital city to flee.
'Worst fire season that we know of': N.W.T. orders evacuations, Trudeau convenes emergency meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is convening a meeting of the Incident Response Group on Thursday to discuss the wildfire crisis in the Northwest Territories, following the mass evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
Kitchener
-
Guelph police investigating after scooter rider found with life-threatening injuries
Guelph police are investigating after a man who had been riding a scooter was found by the side of the road with life-threatening head injuries.
-
Staff at local thrift stores say donations are 'really down from where we need them to be'
The rising cost of living could be the reason why many thrift stores in Waterloo Region are seeing a decline in donations this year.
-
Tenants of Guelph apartment fear homelessness as eviction date approaches
Tenants of 90 Carden Street in Guelph are worried they may become homeless as their September eviction date approaches.
Windsor
-
Fatal fire under investigation on Pillette Road
The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal apartment fire in east Windsor.
-
Police release photos of two people in Pierre Ave shooting investigation
Windsor police have released photos and are looking to identify two people possibly related to a daytime shooting on Pierre Avenue.
-
Workers race to fix Windsor Peace Fountain before the end of season
Major electrical issues plague the soon to retire water feature.
Barrie
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Heavy police presence in Victoria Harbour, one person in critical condition
One person is in critical condition following an incident in Victoria Harbour, according to paramedics.
-
Collingwood man accused in brother’s death deemed not criminally responsible
A Barrie judge has deemed a man charged with the murder of his brother in Collingwood not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder.
-
Woman runs from scene after being found asleep in vehicle in Barrie lot
A woman allegedly found slumped over her steering wheel with the vehicle running in a Barrie parking lot is facing charges after police say she ran from the scene.
Northern Ontario
-
Brampton man charged with abducting 9-year-old in northern Ontario
A 35-year-old man from southern Ontario was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie and charged after allegedly luring and abducting a northern Ontario child.
-
-
Sault driver charged for travelling at double the speed limit
Sault police charged a 22-year-old suspect with stunt driving following an incident Aug. 16 on Second Line East.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | O-Train service slowed down as crews make 'further track adjustments' between Lees and Hurdman stations
OC Transpo is warning customers to expect delays on the O-Train today, as the light-rail transit system runs on a single track between Lees and Hurdman stations to allow crews to make "further track adjustments" on the eastern section of the system.
-
Canopy Growth sells former Smiths Falls, Ont. chocolate factory back to Hershey Canada
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has entered into an agreement to sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. to Hershey for $53 million.
-
Two new cases of mpox in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health is investigating two new cases of mpox in Ottawa, the first cases in the capital in 10 months.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Worker dies after 100-foot fall at wastewater treatment plant in Toronto
A man has died after falling several storeys at the Ashbridges Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant in Toronto.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man who died after hit-and-run was violently attacked on side of street beforehand, Toronto police say
A man who died after a hit-and-run in Toronto’s Moss Park earlier this week was violently attacked prior to the collision, police revealed Thursday.
-
More provincial funding coming to local Ontario public health agencies
The provincial government will fund a greater proportion of local health agencies' work on a permanent basis while reconsidering the work those agencies do, CTV News has learned
Montreal
-
Woman, 42, seriously injured after falling from roof of car in Montreal's Hochelaga neighbourhood
A woman sustained serious injuries in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a hit-and-run in the Hochelaga neighbourhood, after she apparently fell from the roof of a moving car.
-
Divers find object resembling downed seaplane tail in St. Lawrence River
Part of the seaplane that sank in the St. Lawrence River near Quebec City may have been found, as the search for the two occupants continues.
-
Man, 67, facing 13 illegal weapon importing charges in Montreal
Fifty-seven-year-old Joel De Montigny appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Thursday and is facing more than a dozen charges for allegedly trying to import illegal weapons to sell.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police lay first-degree murder charge tied to fatal stabbing in Spryfield
Police in Halifax have laid a first-degree murder charge against 36-year-old Alexander Charles Howe for the stabbing death of a 32-year-old in Spryfield.
-
Wastewater overflowing into the Northwest Arm: Halifax water
Halifax Water says untreated wastewater is overflowing into the Northwest Arm due to a wastewater system backup.
-
Ex-student files lawsuit against Nova Scotia university after alleged sex assault
A student who says she was sexually assaulted while attending St. Francis Xavier University in 2022 has filed a lawsuit against the Nova Scotia school.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on Highway 3 sends two to hospital: RCMP
A crash involving a semi truck that took place south of Carman, Man., has sent two people to hospital on Thursday morning.
-
Why Churchill is seeing an uptick in polar bear sightings
Polar bear sightings are on the rise in Manitoba this year.
-
RCMP searching for missing 14-year-old boy
RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old boy from Norway House.
Calgary
-
Calgary teacher charged with voyeurism after 'sexual act' at southwest school
Calgary police have charged a teacher with voyeurism after he allegedly "engaged in an inappropriate sexual act" while watching students earlier this year.
-
-
Calgary announces plan to help N.W.T. evacuees
The City of Calgary is extending a helping hand to residents of the Northwest Territories who've been forced out their homes because of a massive wildfire.
Edmonton
-
N.W.T. wildfire evacuees begin to arrive in Leduc
An emergency operations centre is now open in Leduc for people fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
-
-
Vancouver
-
Man charged with murder of Kwikwetlem councillor
The man who was initially reported missing along with Kwikwetlem councillor Stephanie Patterson has now been charged with her murder.
-
Additional charges laid against fake nurse Brigitte Cleroux on Vancouver Island
Accused fake nurse Brigitte Cleroux is facing additional charges stemming from her time working in Greater Victoria.
-
Dozens of hospital, long-term care patients evacuated by Northwest Territories wildfires set to arrive in B.C.
Dozens of hospital patients and long-term care residents evacuated by wildfires in the Northwest Territories are expected to arrive in B.C.