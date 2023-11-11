LONDON
London

    • London, Ont. Remembrance Day ceremony underway, road closures in effect

    A Remembrance Day ceremony takes place in downtown London, Ont. in this undated image. (Source: City of London) A Remembrance Day ceremony takes place in downtown London, Ont. in this undated image. (Source: City of London)

    Road closures are in effect as the annual Remembrance Day ceremony gets underway at the cenotaph in London’s Victoria Park.

    According to the City of London, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday Dufferin Avenue from Clarence Street to Waterloo Street, and Wellington Street from Wolfe Street to Queens Avenue will be closed.

    In addition, the following roads will be closed on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for the Remembrance Day parade:

    • Dundas Street from Waterloo Street to Wellington Street
    • Waterloo Street from Dundas Street to Dufferin Avenue
    • Dufferin Avenue from Clarence Street to Waterloo Street

    The ceremony will get underway at the cenotaph in Victoria Park from between 10:30 a.m. until 11:20 a.m., at which time the parade will march east on Dufferin Avenue, salute in front of city hall, and then dismiss on Dufferin Avenue at Waterloo Street.

    More information on the city’s Remembrance Day events can be found on the City of London website

