London, Ont. rally for rights and freedom in Iran

Members of the London, Ont. Iranian community and their supporters gathered for a walking rally around Victoria Park on Saturday.

They repeated slogans calling for freedom and regime changes within the Islamic Republic.

They are also determined to spread the message about the ongoing fight for women’s rights within Iran.

The issue has been elevated worldwide since the death of Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old Iranian woman allegedly died in police custody after wearing her hijab too loosely. That is in violation of rules demanding women in public wear Islamic headscarves.

Iranian authorities reported she had a heart attack but claimed she had not been harmed. Amini's family has disputed that, leading to a public outcry and protests inside the nation and beyond.

The London rally is one extension of those protests says Ehsan Zareei, an organizer.

He says those protesting locally are in solidarity with growing dissent within Iran.

‘They want to show their fellow Iranians inside Iran that they are not alone, and they want to be their voice and support their cause for freedom, human rights and women's rights,” he told CTV News London.