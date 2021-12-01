London, Ont. police to update pedestrian collision

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Police in London, Ont. are expected to release more details about a pedestrian crash in the city on Tuesday night.

A number of pedestrians were taken to hospital with injuries from minor to life-threatening after the crash in the city's west end.

Paramedics confirmed nine people were injured in the crash.

There are unconfirmed reports a group of Girl Guides were involved in the collision.

Const. Sandasha Bough, London police media officer, is expected to provide the update Wednesday morning.

More details to come in this developing story.