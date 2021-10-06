London, Ont. man facing child porn-related charges
London police have charged a 38-year-old man following a classified ad they say, "appeared to potentially place a child in danger."
The London Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit was reportedly informed of the ad in early Sept. 2021.
According to police, "The classified advertisement appeared to be exploitive in nature and officers entered into an investigation."
As a result of the investigation, police arrested a London man on Monday in relation to alleged offences involving a young female.
He is facing charges including:
- unlawfully possess child pornography
- import/sell/distribute, etc. child pornography
- print/publish/possess to publish child pornography
- conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
- telecommunication agreement to commit specific criminal offence
- fail to comply with an undertaking
No injuries have been reported in connection with the case.
The suspect was released from custody after a court appearance on Monday and is expected to return to court on Oct. 28.
London Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
'I regret it,' Trudeau says of travel to Tofino on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travelling to Tofino, B.C. for a vacation on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a 'mistake' and he's focused on making amends.
Liberals at 160 seats after judicial recount gives party one more win in Quebec
Federal Liberals say they've picked up another seat in Quebec after a judicial recount.
Closure of U.S. land border may hamper Canadians' winter travel plans once again, experts say
With the United States' land border still closed to non-essential travel, experts say some Canadian snowbirds may be staying home for a second consecutive winter.
NEW | Singh says NDP campaign review launched to address wins, losses
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh caught up with his newly elected caucus of MPs on Wednesday, informing them he's launched an election campaign review to pinpoint the party's successes and failures.
New study reveals why some people develop 'COVID toes'
Researchers believe they have uncovered why some people developed inflammation and lesions on their toes and feet after contracting COVID-19.
CMA president decries 'gaslighting' of health-care workers over toll of COVID-19
The president of the Canadian Medical Association says provinces like Alberta are 'gaslighting' health-care workers over the toll the COVID-19 crisis is taking on the health-care system.
Toronto teacher found not guilty of negligence in teen student's Algonquin Park drowning
A Toronto teacher charged in connection with the drowning of a teenage student during a canoe trip at Algonquin Park in 2017 has been found not guilty of criminal negligence causing death.
71 cats, kittens seized from motorhomes in 'hoarding situation' near Squamish, B.C.
The BC SPCA has seized 71 cats and kittens from two motorhomes on a rural property near Squamish.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region logs 27 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Waterloo Region recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
-
PSW allegedly took intimate images of vulnerable resident at Guelph/Eramosa long-term care home: OPP
Provincial police have charged a personal support worker who allegedly took intimate images of a vulnerable resident at a long-term care home in Guelph/Eramosa Township.
-
Kitchener man charged after human trafficking investigation
A 31-year-old Kitchener man is facing a slew of human trafficking charges after a joint Waterloo-Guelph investigation.
Windsor
-
High-rise heroes: two good Samaritans risk personal safety to save strangers
A Windsorite and a Texan are being hailed as heroes, for their actions during two separate apartment fires in the city.
-
Windsor-Essex regions among highest in Ontario for home insurance premiums
Windsor-Essex residents are paying among the highest home insurance premiums in the province with five regions making up the top 10 most expensive cities list, according to insurance comparison website RatesDotCA.
-
No injuries in tractor trailer fire at Tecumseh truck stop
Possible mechanical failure got the blame for a fire which consumed two tractor trailers and one trailer at a truck stop in Tecumseh.
Barrie
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with SUV in Barrie
Simcoe County paramedics rushed one person to the hospital after a collision involving a motorcycle and SUV in Barrie's south end.
-
Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, four school outbreaks
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 19 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and four school outbreaks.
-
Young driver clocked speeding 124km/h in 40 zone, OPP says
Police say a young driver was clocked speeding three times the legal limit through a community safety zone in Caledon.
Northern Ontario
-
Driving tests booked up until 2024, says Sudbury driver
The backlog of in-vehicle road tests resulting from COVID-19 restrictions and closures continues to take its toll on drivers across the province, but especially here in the north.
-
Sudbury police release security cam footage of suspect in arson of former church
Greater Sudbury Police have released security cam photos of a person they believe responsible for the arson that destroyed a former church on Eyre Street.
-
Telus experiencing widespread outage in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba
Telus customers in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba are experiencing a widespread wireless outage, the company says.
Ottawa
-
Here's where 15 new speed cameras will be installed in Ottawa
The city of Ottawa stands to make more than $8.5 million next year by adding 15 new cameras to catch speeders across the city.
-
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Brockville, Ont. mayor resigns after buying 'dream house' outside of the city
The city of Brockville announced Mayor Jason Baker's resignation at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Telus experiencing widespread outage in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba
Telus customers in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba are experiencing a widespread wireless outage, the company says.
-
Man seen allegedly trying to enter Leslieville homes at night identified by police
Toronto police have identified a man they say has been seen attempting to gain access to several homes in the Leslieville area at night.
-
Toronto teacher found not guilty of negligence in teen student's Algonquin Park drowning
A Toronto teacher charged in connection with the drowning of a teenage student during a canoe trip at Algonquin Park in 2017 has been found not guilty of criminal negligence causing death.
Montreal
-
Concordia neuroscientist Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, who inspired thousands on Twitter, has died
Concordia professor Dr. Nadia Chaudhri has died. She had a long list of accomplishments, but countless strangers are also mourning her, in surprisingly personal ways, after following her online as she confronted death.
-
'Such conduct must be bluntly condemned': Judge orders woman to pay $15,000 in damages for racist rant in Quebec restaurant
'Everything indicates that Ms. Bédard-Lafrance intended to humiliate Ms. Amer whom she targets in public, for no reason, except that of wanting to exclude and belittle her because she wears a religious symbol that arouses her intolerance,' wrote Justice Christian Brunelle in his ruling.
-
Liberals win Chateauguay-Lacolle riding by 12 votes after judicial recount
The Liberal Party of Canada says it has finally won the riding of Châteauguay-Lacolle after a very close recount. The incumbent MP, Brenda Shanahan, will take back her seat in the House of Commons.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 98th COVID-19 related death, 25 new cases on Wednesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 98th COVID-19 related death, along with 25 new cases and 18 recoveries on Wednesday, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 254.
-
N.B. reports 71 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Wednesday
New Brunswick Public Health reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one death involving a person in their 90s.
-
N.S. health releases report into Halifax Infirmary COVID-19 outbreak responsible for three deaths
Nova Scotia health officials have released an updated report on the investigation into an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Halifax Infirmary this May.
Winnipeg
-
Cab driver charged in assault of 19-year-old woman: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 44-year-old cab driver for the alleged assault of a 19-year-old woman.
-
Kai Madsen, who spent decades on Winnipeg Christmas Cheer Board, has died
Kai Madsen, who spent more than five decades working with the Winnipeg Christmas Cheer Board, has died at the age of 80.
-
Manitoba gearing up for flu season amid fourth wave
The province is gearing up for the flu season amid the fourth wave of the pandemic.
Calgary
-
Calgary's Bishop Grandin High School now Our Lady of The Rockies
Board members with the Calgary Catholic School District voted on a new name for southwest Calgary's Bishop Grandin High School during a meeting on Wednesday.
-
Calgarians experience sticker shock at the pumps as oil and gas prices hit multi-year highs
A hefty 12 cent increase in gas prices is creating sticker shock for Calgarians as oil prices reach a seven-year high.
-
Alberta Theatre Projects names new artistic director, announce three world premieres
Alberta Theatre Projects named a new artistic and executive director Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 1,263 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths
Alberta reported 1,263 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths on Wednesday.
-
-
Elks radio analyst fired for remarks on team's general manager
Eddie Steele spoke out last week on The Rod Pederson Show and said Elks general manager Brock Sunderland was to blame for the team's struggles this season.
Vancouver Island
-
Expect delays: BC Ferries warns busy Thanksgiving weekend ahead
Ferry travellers to and from Vancouver Island should expect delays this holiday weekend as a combination of increased traffic and a broken vessel will make for rough sailing ahead.
-
VicPD to pull officers from integrated units to make up for frontline shortfall
The Victoria Police Department says it is pulling its officers from three integrated regional policing units and redeploying them to the city’s patrol division to deal with a shortfall of frontline officers.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Wednesday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province.