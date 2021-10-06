London, Ont. man facing child porn-related charges

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

London police have charged a 38-year-old man following a classified ad they say, "appeared to potentially place a child in danger."

The London Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit was reportedly informed of the ad in early Sept. 2021.

According to police, "The classified advertisement appeared to be exploitive in nature and officers entered into an investigation."

As a result of the investigation, police arrested a London man on Monday in relation to alleged offences involving a young female.

He is facing charges including:

unlawfully possess child pornography

import/sell/distribute, etc. child pornography

print/publish/possess to publish child pornography

conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

telecommunication agreement to commit specific criminal offence

fail to comply with an undertaking

No injuries have been reported in connection with the case.

The suspect was released from custody after a court appearance on Monday and is expected to return to court on Oct. 28.