London, Ont. launches 'Clean and Green' campaign
London, Ont.'s annual "Clean and Green" campaign kicked off Tuesday.
The campaign encourages people to pick up trash in their neighbourhood and parks.
Organizers are planning ‘20-minute makeovers’ for businesses and schools later this month before a community-wide cleanup on April 20.
The city has more information on the campaign available on its website.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights to face Kitchener in Round 2 of OHL playoffs
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
Triple-murder trial begins with claims about zombies and doomsday plot
Opening statements are expected Wednesday in the trial of an Idaho man charged with killing his wife and his then-girlfriend's two youngest children in an unusual case rooted in extremist religious beliefs.
These symptoms could mean you damaged your eyes from watching the eclipse
If you watched Monday's solar eclipse, you may be wondering whether you damaged your eyes. CTVNews.ca spoke with eye-care experts to find out what to do if you have concerns about your eyesight after observing the rare celestial event.
DEVELOPING Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to testify at foreign interference inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to testify today at an inquiry into foreign meddling in Canada's last two elections.
Quebec premier threatens 'referendum' on immigration if Trudeau fails to deliver
Quebec Premier François Legault on Tuesday ratcheted up pressure on the federal government to reduce the number of temporary immigrants in the province, threatening to hold a "referendum" on the issue.
Okanagan winemaker puts a cork in punny bottles after Dom Perignon complaint
The self-described scoundrels of Okanagan wine country have pulled one of their most popular sparkling wines after a warning from one of the world’s most famous and prestigious producers, Dom Perignon.
Here's what to do with your solar eclipse glasses, instead of throwing them out
As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.
NEW N.L. photo project puts cameras in hands of survivors
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to newborn son on day of solar eclipse
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.