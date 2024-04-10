LONDON
London

    • London, Ont. launches 'Clean and Green' campaign

    Share

    London, Ont.'s annual "Clean and Green" campaign kicked off Tuesday.

    The campaign encourages people to pick up trash in their neighbourhood and parks.

    Organizers are planning ‘20-minute makeovers’ for businesses and schools later this month before a community-wide cleanup on April 20.

    The city has more information on the campaign available on its website.

