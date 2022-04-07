London, Ont. hospitals see increase of staff members infected with COVID-19 Thursday

As the province rolls out fourth vaccine shots for people 60 and over Thursday, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph's Health Care are reporting an increase in staff members infected with the COVID-19 virus.

LHSC says 273 employees have tested positive, up from 53 workers the day before. St. Joseph's Health Care is reporting 138 workers with the virus, up from 131 Wednesday.

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is down slightly.

The hospital is currently caring for 37 patients, down one from 38 on Wednesday. There are currently 22 people being treated with COVID-19 and 15 are being treated for the virus. Five or fewer patients are in adult critical care, five or fewer in Children's Hospital and zero in pediatric critical care.

Ontario is reporting 1,126 people in hospital with COVID-19 across the province, including 159 patients in intensive care.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit isn't reporting any new deaths Thursday, with the death toll remaining at 365.