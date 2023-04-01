London, Ont. firefighters brave floodwaters of the Thames River in search

Early Saturday afternoon, the London Fire Department began a search of the Thames River, east of Adelaide Street.

The powerful floodwaters have washed away several homeless encampments along the riverbanks.

At least two boats could be seen searching the waters with the assistance of other firefighters on the shore.

The Search and Rescue unit has moved its command post downstream to Chelsea Green Park.

There is no indication that anyone has been spotted in the water.

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority is warning people to avoid the floodwaters after recent heavy rainfall.

More to come.

London Fire Department searched the Thames River near Adelaide Street on April 1, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)