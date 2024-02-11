London, Ont. cheerleader taking part in Super Bowl 58 festivities

Elizabeth Morgan has been rubbing shoulders with NFL legends this week in Las Vegas, NV.

The London, Ont. native is a former Buffalo Bills cheerleader, and, as part of the National Football Cheerleaders Alumni Association (NFCAO), was invited to take part in Super Bowl festivities.

“I’m an active member of the Buffalo Jills alumni and an active member of the NFCAO,” said Morgan. “A few months ago I was honoured to be selected and come down to represent with three other Jills. I’m one of the only Canadians that is part of our organization.”

Morgan and the NFCAO help raise money for a number of causes, including hunger and Ron Jaworski’s Jaws Youth Playbook, which is a mission to improve the health and wellness of at-risk youth in the Philadelphia area.

Leading up to the big game, she attended a number of events.

“We had cigars with the stars which had a few hundred NFL player alumni, hall of famers and celebrities as well,” said Morgan.

Elizabeth Morgan of London, Ont. (right) poses for a photo with future NFL hall of famer Adrian Peterson (Middle) during Super Bowl week in Las Vegas, NV. (Source: Elizabeth Morgan) “Friday night we had the NFL player alumni Super Bowl party, which was an event to recognize former players. At that event it was amazing that we’re officially recognized by the NFL player alumni and they introduced us, and it was like a breaking point to show we are appreciated for the work we do on and off the field.”

Morgan dedicated this trip to her father who recently passed away.

“He was so proud of the fact that I was able to accomplish this (being a Buffalo Jill) when I was younger, so I wanted to do this for him,” said Morgan. “When you finish cheerleading, you are never really finished because it becomes a life-long passion with all the charity work we do.”

Unfortunately, she won’t be sticking around for the big game. She’ll be watching it in transit en route to London Sunday.