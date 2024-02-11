London, Ont. cheerleader taking part in Super Bowl 58 festivities
Elizabeth Morgan has been rubbing shoulders with NFL legends this week in Las Vegas, NV.
The London, Ont. native is a former Buffalo Bills cheerleader, and, as part of the National Football Cheerleaders Alumni Association (NFCAO), was invited to take part in Super Bowl festivities.
“I’m an active member of the Buffalo Jills alumni and an active member of the NFCAO,” said Morgan. “A few months ago I was honoured to be selected and come down to represent with three other Jills. I’m one of the only Canadians that is part of our organization.”
Morgan and the NFCAO help raise money for a number of causes, including hunger and Ron Jaworski’s Jaws Youth Playbook, which is a mission to improve the health and wellness of at-risk youth in the Philadelphia area.
Leading up to the big game, she attended a number of events.
“We had cigars with the stars which had a few hundred NFL player alumni, hall of famers and celebrities as well,” said Morgan.
Elizabeth Morgan of London, Ont. (right) poses for a photo with future NFL hall of famer Adrian Peterson (Middle) during Super Bowl week in Las Vegas, NV. (Source: Elizabeth Morgan) “Friday night we had the NFL player alumni Super Bowl party, which was an event to recognize former players. At that event it was amazing that we’re officially recognized by the NFL player alumni and they introduced us, and it was like a breaking point to show we are appreciated for the work we do on and off the field.”
Morgan dedicated this trip to her father who recently passed away.
“He was so proud of the fact that I was able to accomplish this (being a Buffalo Jill) when I was younger, so I wanted to do this for him,” said Morgan. “When you finish cheerleading, you are never really finished because it becomes a life-long passion with all the charity work we do.”
Unfortunately, she won’t be sticking around for the big game. She’ll be watching it in transit en route to London Sunday.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump says he would encourage Russia to 'do whatever the hell they want' to any NATO country that doesn’t pay enough
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would encourage Russia to do “whatever the hell they want” to any NATO member country that doesn’t meet spending guidelines on defense in a stunning admission he would not abide by the collective-defence clause at the heart of the alliance if reelected.
'I got really angry': Ontario woman scares away car thieves at her home
When Maryam Ali saw a headlight on her car turn on in the middle of the night, she knew something wasn’t right — and rushed out to confront two car thieves, screaming at them.
Former Dutch Prime Minister Dries van Agt and his wife die 'hand in hand' by euthanasia at age 93
Dries van Agt, the Christian Democrat prime minister of the Netherlands from 1977 until 1982, has died by euthanasia, 'hand in hand' together with his wife, according to the human rights organization he founded. They both were 93.
Canada approaching irrelevance in Africa, experts warn
Canada is approaching total irrelevance in the world's fastest-growing continent, experts argue, saying that a pattern of disengagement in trade, diplomacy and investment in Africa means Ottawa is ceding ground to Russia and China.
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
An alleged gang rape shocks Italy, and provides fodder for an ascendant far right
Italy has been shaken by the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in front of her boyfriend in a public park in the Sicilian city of Catania, the latest in a string of shocking sexual attacks in the country.
Health minister says feds 'not pulling the fire alarm' on NDP deal
Health Minister Mark Holland says he has 'every confidence' his government can deliver pharmacare legislation by the promised March 1 deadline, and that the Liberals are 'not pulling the fire alarm' on their confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP over the issue.
King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer
King Charles III attended church Sunday for the first time since his cancer diagnosis. Walking beside Queen Camilla, Charles arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church, close to Sandringham House in eastern England where he retreated to recuperate following his first treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.
New opioid 25 times more powerful than fentanyl circulating in Quebec: public health
A synthetic opioid 25 times more powerful than fentanyl has made its way to the Quebec City region, where public health officials reported Saturday they have detected the dangerous compound in pale green tablets that mimic the appearance of other prescription opioids.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Local and nation-wide rallies demand action against grocery price gouging
Rallies took place nationwide on Saturday, as concerned citizens demanded “the biggest grocery chains to stop price gouging hardworking Canadians.”
-
Police seek public’s assistance in search for wanted man from Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are seeking assistance to locate a male wanted on multiple charges.
-
Thousands of athletes take to the mat in Kitchener for Cheer Evolution’s Ontario Championships
For cheer enthusiasts and athletes alike, Cheer Evolution’s Ontario Championships is one of the main events marked on their calendars.
Windsor
-
Police seek public’s assistance in search for wanted man from Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are seeking assistance to locate a male wanted on multiple charges.
-
Windsor blind hockey program wants more people to sign up no matter their level of vision
As someone who struggles with distance vision, 25-year-old Tessa Rankin assumed playing hockey is something she would 'never do in a million years.'
-
'I got really angry': Ontario woman scares away car thieves at her home
When Maryam Ali saw a headlight on her car turn on in the middle of the night, she knew something wasn’t right — and rushed out to confront two car thieves, screaming at them.
Barrie
-
Minor hockey player raises money to support ALS research
Barrie minor hockey player raises money to support ALS in honour of his grandmother.
-
Georgian College hosts skilled trades and technology event for young women
Georgian College and Skills Ontario held a free Skilled Trades and Technology Information Event for young women Saturday.
-
Gravenhurst woman charged after allegedly breaking door of nearby residence
A woman has been charged after allegedly kicking down the door of a property in Gravenhurst.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
-
Impassable winter roads create 'dire' situation for Ontario First Nations: NAN
Impassable winter roads are delaying vital shipments and threatening the safety of First Nations across northern Ontario, leaders warned as they pressed the provincial and federal government for support.
-
Hwy. 144 in Dowling reopens after fire
Highway 144 has reopened after being closed at Sturgeon Street in the Greater Sudbury community of Dowling due to a fire on Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Need a last-minute Super Bowl snack? These recipes will take your football party to victory
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and if you need some last-minute Super Bowl snacks, you've come to the right place.
-
Ottawa OPP stop two drivers on Highway 417 going up to 170 km/h
Ontario Provincial Police say two drivers are facing stunt driving charges after being stopped on Highway 417 Saturday night.
-
Temperatures beginning to drop again after February heat wave
While Sunday's forecast high in Ottawa will still be above normal for this time of year, it won't be the nearly 10-degree record-breaker we saw just a couple of days ago.
Toronto
-
'I got really angry': Ontario woman scares away car thieves at her home
When Maryam Ali saw a headlight on her car turn on in the middle of the night, she knew something wasn’t right — and rushed out to confront two car thieves, screaming at them.
-
Hamilton police investigating homicide in Stoney Creek, Ont.
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man found with severe injuries at a home in Stoney Creek on Saturday night, Hamilton police say.
-
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
Montreal
-
After decades of cheap rent, some Montreal artists being priced out of their studios
Montreal, which was named a UNESCO city of design in 2006, has long been known as a haven for artists, thanks to its vibrant culture scene and rock-bottom rents. But as rents rise and former industrial neighbourhoods are redeveloped, some artists are being priced out or evicted as the community searches for creative solutions.
-
Cote-des-Neiges residents hear gunshots overnight: Montreal police investigating
The Montreal police (SPVM) is once again investigating gunshots heard by residents during the night, this time in the Côte-des-Neiges--Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG) borough.
-
Quebec Winter Carnival closes Palais de Bonhomme due to warm weather
The Carnaval de Quebec's Palais de Bonhomme was closed prematurely on Sunday for safety reasons and will only be viewable from outside of the structure.
Atlantic
-
Nationwide rallies call out record grocery store profits amid affordability crisis
Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN) staged a demonstration outside Loblaw Company limited stores across nine cities in Canada, including Halifax, Moncton and Fredericton, to demand an end to price gouging by major grocery chains.
-
Man charged with firearm offences after shots fired in Torbrook, N.S.: RCMP
A man is facing multiple firearm related offences after shots were fired at a residence in Torbrook, N.S., Saturday morning.
-
P.E.I. Green Party wants official opposition status
The P.E.I. Green Party has written a letter to the speaker of the legislature asking to be recognized as the official opposition ahead of the P.E.I. Liberals, who currently hold the job.
Winnipeg
-
Armed and barricaded incident results in three Winnipeg officers being shot
Three officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were shot on Saturday during an armed and barricaded incident in the North End.
-
Custodial staff at one Manitoba school division set to take strike action
Custodial staff members at one Manitoba school division are set to begin strike action next week.
-
'Just delete it': Manitoba Hydro warning about text message scam
Manitoba Hydro is warning the public about a text message scam that’s becoming increasingly prevalent.
Calgary
-
Dispute among Alberta physicians now in second year, draws new counter-allegations
An Alberta Health Services investigation into a long-running dispute involving six physicians and conflict of interest allegations has been animated by new counter-accusations and legal warnings.
-
Rally to recall Mayor Gondek held at City Hall
A rally calling for the recall of Mayor Jyoti Gondek was held Saturday afternoon outside Calgary City Hall, drawing over a hundred people who lined up to sign petitions.
-
Calgarians usher in the Year of the Dragon
Lunar New Year celebrations took over Riverfront Avenue in front of the Chinese Cultural Centre Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Byfield scores twice, Kings drill Oilers 4-0 in Hiller's coaching debut
For at least one night, the Los Angeles Kings got the momentum they were looking for after a coaching change.
-
Dispute among Alberta physicians now in second year, draws new counter-allegations
An Alberta Health Services investigation into a long-running dispute involving six physicians and conflict of interest allegations has been animated by new counter-accusations and legal warnings.
-
2 Beaumont homes targeted in early morning BB gun shootings: RCMP
RCMP are investigating after two Beaumont homes were reportedly targeted in attacks with a BB gun Saturday morning.
Vancouver
-
'Exploiting these women for a profit': Richmond city councillor wants crackdown on illegal massage parlours
In recent months, Richmond bylaw officers, accompanied by RCMP, have targeted massage studios for breaking various rules. One city councillor is calling for more enforcement, while sex worker advocates cry foul.
-
'High-risk offender' wanted Canada-wide re-arrested in Vancouver, police say
A "high risk offender" who was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant was re-arrested in Vancouver on Saturday, police said.
-
Snowfall warnings issued for B.C. Interior
Snowfall warnings were issued for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior on Saturday.