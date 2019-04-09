

Despite a few missteps, a London native has survived the opening round of Master Chef Canada.

Former Londoner Rozin Abbas had issues with his cheesecake and his lamb ragout, but managed to make it to next week's episode.

Abbas' family immigrated to Canada from Iraq several years ago.

He attended Fanshawe College and Western University but now lives in Toronto.

Master Chef Canada airs on the main CTV network Monday's at 9 p.m.