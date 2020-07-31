MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A gas leak has prompted road closures in the area of Highbury Avenue and Oxford Street Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 9 a.m. for reports construction crews had hit a natural gas line at the Oxbury Centre plaza.

Police and fire crews, as well as Enbridge gas representatives, remained on scene late Friday morning, and entrances to the mall were reportedly being closed.

London Transit Commission buses were also being rerouted through the area.

There is no word yet on when the scene would be cleared.

*UPDATE* #TRAFFIC - Both directions of Highbury Avenue is now shut down south of Oxford Street. #ldnont @LdnOntFire pic.twitter.com/ybzxKL1Imy — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) July 31, 2020