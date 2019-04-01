

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





London could soon lead the way in ensuring menstrual equality extends into public washrooms.

Radio host Rachel Ettinger called on city councillors on Monday to provide free menstrual products inside municipal washrooms.

She says periods need to be de-stigmatized and calls access to tampons and pads ‘an equality issue.’

The committee agreed, recommending staff start providing products in ‘public buildings’ like arenas, recreation centres and at city hall itself.

“I am totally so happy and ecstatic for this outcome because obviously menstruation is something that affects many of us and I think this is just a step in the right direction for so many different reasons – for equity, for poverty issues.”

Staff will report back later this year on the cost to provide them in other municipal buildings.

Council will make a final decision on the idea next week.