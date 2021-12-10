London-Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford see 65 new COVID-19 cases

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 42 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, while Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) is reporting a slight drop to 23 cases and no deaths.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 15,241 cases and 255 related deaths, with 14,648 cases resolved leaving 338 active. The vast majority of active cases, 285, are in the City of London.

The most recent death was a woman in her 80s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home who was vaccinated.

The seven-day moving average climbed to 37.7, up from 37.6 Thursday, a high not seen since late May.

Outbreaks are active at Byron Northview Public School, Mountsfield Public School, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Princess Elizabeth Public School, Riverside Public School, St. Andre Bessette Secondary School, St. Jude Catholic School, St. Marguerite d'Youville School, St. Mary Choir & Orchestra Catholic School, St. Nicholas Catholic School, Tecumseh Public School, West Oaks French Immersion Public School and Kidzone Day Care Centre.

On Thursday, the Thames Valley District School Board closed Princess Elizabeth Public School to in-person learning due to investigation into cases possibly linked to the Omicron variant.

St. Marguerite d'Youville, St. Nicholas and St. Mary Choir and Orchestra had already been closed this week due to the number of staff and students required to isolate after possible exposure to the Omicron variant. They are expected to reopen Monday.

Outbreaks also continue at Western University's Saugeen-Maitland Hall and Fanshawe College's Merlin House Residence.

The London Health Sciences Centre says they have 12 inpatients with COVID-19, with five or fewer in Critical Care or Children's Hospital or Pediatric Critical Care. Eight staff are also positive for COVID-19.

SWPH is reporting 23 new cases in Elgin and Oxford counties but no deaths. Currently, 10 patients are in hospital, with five in Critical Care.

The majority of active cases are in St. Thomas, which has 57, followed by Woodstock with 38, Tillsonburg with 35 and Aylmer with 28.

There are active outbreaks at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas, as well as schools including; St. Joseph's Catholic School in Tillsonburg, Woodstock Christian School, Immanuel Christian School in Aylmer and South Ridge Public School in Tillsonburg.

Officials with the MLHU, SWPH and Huron Perth Public Health issued new recommendations for the holiday season Thursday, urging gatherings no larger than 10 people, working from home if possible, and for unvaccinated people to avoid non-essential indoor contact outside of their household.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 23 new, 201 active, 5,632 total, 5,326 resolved, 105 deaths

Grey-Bruce – two new, 49 active, 2,595 total, 2,519 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 119 active, 3,606 total, 3,421 resolved, 58 deaths (one new)

Huron-Perth – 23 new, 74 active, 2,650 total, 2,506 resolved, 70 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – eight new, 63 active, 4,468 total, 4,327 resolved, 78 deaths

Suspected or confirmed Omicron cases have now been reported in Middlesex-London, Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth.

Ontario health officials reported 1,453 new COVID-19 infections Friday and 11 additional deaths as daily case counts continue to rise.