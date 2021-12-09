Grey Bruce Health Unit investigating possible case of Omicron COVID-19 variant

A notice from the Grey Bruce Health Unit says it is managing a COVID-19 case with the definition “Patient under Investigation for Omicron.”

The team at the health unit says it is conducting an enhanced management of the case and high risk contacts, while waiting for test results from the advanced whole genome sequencing.

According to the statement, there is still limited evidence on the new variant. There is no clear information to suggest that the vaccine is not effective in reducing the likelihood of infection and complications from this variant.

Early evidence does suggests the vaccine is effective at the prevention of both infection and severe illness for those infected, and that a booster dose is a supportive way to enhance this protection.

The health unit is reminding the public of the following prevention strategies: