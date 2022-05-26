London man facing charges after police seize more than $400K worth of drugs: LPS

A man from London is facing multiple charges Thursday after police seized more than $400,000 worth of drugs and approximately $300,000 in cash after executing a search warrant.

According to the London Police Service (LPS), members of the Guns and Gangs Section, with help from the Emergency Response Unit, Uniformed Division and Canine Unit, executed search warrants on a residence and a vehicle near the intersection of York Street and Ridout Street North Thursday morning.

The following items were seized by police:

1,590 grams of methamphetamine (value $127,200)

1,174 grams of cocaine (value $117,400)

657 grams of fentanyl (value $197,100)

684 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, known as MDMA (value $25,000)

11,814 grams of phenacetin, a cutting agent (street value of $50,000)

5,588 grams of boric acid, a cutting agent (value $2,985)

Large bottle jack press

Small bottle jack press

Approximately $300,000 cash

Police say the total drug value is $466,700, while the value of the cutting agents is $52,985.

As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old man from London has been charged with four counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused is expected to appear in London court Thursday in relation to the charges.