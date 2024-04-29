London man charged with sexual assault following alleged downtown incident
Police have charged a 20-year-old London man with sexual assault following an alleged incident downtown.
Police say a suspect on a bicycle approached a woman in the Wellington and York area around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
He asked if she knew of someone who could provide sexual services. According to police, he then touched her inappropriately.
The accused was arrested a short distance away. He is set to appear in court next month.
