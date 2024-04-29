LONDON
London

    • London man charged with sexual assault following alleged downtown incident

    (Source: London Police Service) (Source: London Police Service)
    Share

    Police have charged a 20-year-old London man with sexual assault following an alleged incident downtown.

    Police say a suspect on a bicycle approached a woman in the Wellington and York area around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

    He asked if she knew of someone who could provide sexual services. According to police, he then touched her inappropriately.

    The accused was arrested a short distance away. He is set to appear in court next month.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News