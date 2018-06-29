

CTV London





Police have charged a London man with attempted murder after shots were fired earlier this month.

On June 10 around 4 a.m., police were called to Oxford and Third Street for reports of shots fired.

No one was hurt and the suspects fled the scene prior to police arriving at the scene.

On Thursday, police arrested Shakeem Shavonne Nicholas, 27, of London.

He is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent to wound and possessing a loaded regulated firearm without being the holder of an authorization or licence permitting such possession.

Nicholas will appear in court Friday in relation to the charges.

Police are still looking into the identity of the second shooter.