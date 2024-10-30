London man charged after two home break-ins
London police say a 30-year-old man is facing charges after two residences were broken into over the weekend.
A man entered a residence in the 400 block of Oxford Street East around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say the man removed property from the home and proceeded to break into another nearby residence a short time later.
At about 7:15 a.m., a citizen observed the second break and enter and contacted police.
Officers attended the residence and arrested a suspect male without incident.
Police say a search of the suspect yielded approximately 73 grams of fentanyl.
As a result of the investigation, the London man has been charged with the following offences:
- Two counts of break and enter with intent
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The accused remains in custody and is expected to re-appear in London court on Oct. 30, in relation to the charges.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
