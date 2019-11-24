LONDON, Ont. -- A man in custody in connection with gunfire at a south London townhouse complex on Sunday has ties to a 2009 murder in Windsor, Ont.

London police spokesperson Const. Sandasha Bough says they are also still looking for the weapon used on the weekend shooting.

Police arrived on scene shortly after the report of gunfire came in at around 6:45 p.m. Sunday at 551-605 Millbank Drive, near Southdale Road. They quickly located several shell casings and a number of cars with bullet holes.

Bough says the suspect was arrested later in the evening, "We currently have a 37-year-old London man in custody in relation to 11 charges."

Brent Julian Kenneth Abrams, 37, of London faces the following charges:

possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate;

pischarge a firearm in a reckless manner;

five counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order;

two counts of mischief under $5000;

fail to comply with recognizance;

uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

CTV News has learned Abrams was implicated in a Windsor homicide that took place on Sept. 27, 2009.

Mohamed Mohamed Yusuf was killed by a single gunshot to the back during a confrontation between two groups of people.

Abrams was originally charged with second-degree murder, but later received a five-year sentence after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to manslaughter.

With regards to the Millbank shooting, officers continued to search for the weapon for much of Monday.

They could be seen conducting a sweep of the London and Middlesex Community Housing complex where the shooting took place and a canine unit was spotted searching properties along streets near the complex.

Bough says if anyone comes across the firearm they should be extremely cautious.

"If you happen to come across it or if you have any information in relation to it, do not touch it. Don't pick it up, call 911 immediately."

Abrams made a brief court appearance in a London court on Monday, but appeared to be in medical distress so another appearance has been scheduled for Wednesday.