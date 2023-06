London man accused of intimidation by Windsor family

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but debate over the intent of a photo posted online Thursday ranged from harassment and intimidation to a misunderstanding of good intentions.

Bubba Pollock of London, Ont. is at the centre of the controversy.

He has been involved in and organized many protests of Drag story time around southwestern Ontario.

Britt Leroux of Windsor, Ont. took issue with his public statements regarding last weekend's Pride event in Wortley Village in London, Ont.

"I boldly called him out for his behavior and how he was acting and his false statements that he made and his only response to me was the picture in my father's room and the flowers that he left with a note."

What Leroux is referring to is a response in her original post. No caption, no explanation. Just a photo of Pollock standing in her dying father's hospital room. Initially, she didn't believe it was real.

"I thought it was photo-shopped for a good 12 minutes. I thought it was a fake picture. I sent it to some friends and they were like, ‘That was really Photoshop, that doesn't look right.’ And then I realized that there were some things in my dad's room that had changed around that I knew were getting changed that day," said Leroux.

For Leroux, who very publicly was married at the Hôtel-Dieu Grace Hospital site on May 19 so her father could be a part of the celebration, didn't think the posts or CTV News story that aired about the nuptials would lead to this kind of harassment. Pollock, however, said this act was completely misunderstood.

"Zero threat whatsoever. I lost my mother a year ago to cancer. I very much understand. This was nothing malicious whatsoever and how it's being twisted. Not at all. I understand what it's like to be in this situation. I brought flowers to this gentleman, dropped them off and left," said Pollock.

Leroux said Hospital staff confirmed by security footage, Pollock was in the hospital for eight minutes.

Pollock said he had the best of intentions with his visit, but left because the man was sleeping.

"I wanted to bring him flowers and talk to him about my mom, about a charity I've set up and just talk in general. Maybe lift his spirits up if he's laying down in a bed all day and he's bedridden, he's probably not having a good day,” said Pollock. “Having a visitor come by, bring him a gift and say ‘Hey, let's talk’."

Then in messages that followed the discovery of the visit, Leroux said this one was chilling. Pollock allegedly writing "I hope he names his family in the obit, so I can ensure I don't miss any for flowers." He then made disparaging remarks about her appearance, and financial status, before stating, "I’ll see you next week."

“I will not remember him. I do not know him. And I will not know him. He is nothing to us. You scared me for 30 minutes. I'm not afraid anymore,” said Leroux.

Crystal Fach from Diversity ED in Sarnia, who shared the post by Pollock, said this was sinister.

"In my opinion, this is an intimidation tactic that says ‘I can find you, anyone of you that stands up against me. I will find the people close to you.’ Right. And so that's terrifying," said Fach.

Windsor police said they are looking into the situation, while officials at the hospital told Leroux they will be trying to determine how Pollock was able to get access to her fathers' room.